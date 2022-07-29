Friday Funnies - Another Whacked-out Week has Flown by!
Laugh and the world will laugh with you.
Videos are a “twofer” today
You’ve Gotta Be F*cking Kidding Me (not on Rumble yet)
This one by JP is a little long at times - but the topic is important.
MAKE 1984 FICTION AGAIN! (on Rumble)
The zombie apocalypse = the Walking Woke.
Good ones Doc! What world are we living in? So grateful for your insight and humor in this insane time! Thank you! 🧡