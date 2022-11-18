Scrubber
About how I feel about “main stream media” these days…
“A Great Reset Will Happen.”
Excellent conversation with Eckhart Tolle and Russell Brand. On Rumble
Mr. Tolle: "Are they evil, or are they stupid?"
Answer: Doesn't matter in the end. Either way they are unfit for purpose and must be deposed ASAP.
Wow...some great ones...immediately posted the money laundering to Facebook...
...I’m a bad, bad boy