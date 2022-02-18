“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”
George Carlin
“Some people have no idea what they're doing, and a lot of them are really good at it.”
George Carlin
And to finish off - here is the newest JP
”Truth is Terrorism - New Update from US Government”
(rumble link here)!
I love that you always include JP. Whoever Bob the cartoonist is... the man is nailing it.
Should be an interesting day to our North. They are threatening the dogs. I think that will throw the rest of the Canadians onto the side of the truckers. They are screwing the pooch.
Thank you Dr. Malone for keeping me sane!!