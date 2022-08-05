I first met Brad Skistimas, who is “Five Times August” at the Santa Barbara rally. He is a true freedom fighter and a great person. Let’s get his music out there!

Five Times August (website)

Five Times August is the solo act of singer/songwriter Brad Skistimas. Skistimas has appeared on the FOX Business channel as an expert "Do-It-Yourself" indie artist and featured in Billboard Magazine, Performing Songwriter, Guitar Player, People Magazine, and USA Today. He was the first completely unsigned act to have an album distributed in Walmart stores nationwide with 2007's "The Independent." The music has been featured on many popular TV shows, commercials, and films and tour dates have supported some of the nation's top acts.



In early 2021 Five Times August began releasing a series of protest songs taking aim at Covid-era regulations, the Biden administration, and most recently Anthony Fauci with the hit song "Sad Little Man," which has reached #1 on several Amazon and Apple Music charts.

"This Just In"

by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2022 (on Rumble)

Lyrics:

This just in

Another liar on the news

Standing at the pulpit

Ready to abuse

This just in

Another coward in control

Scared by the sounds

So he hides in a hole

He’ll call on the guards

To trample the crowd

‘Cause the louder they get

They silence his power

Shame, blame, no matter what they say

Don’t let the bastard get to you

He’s going to try to shut us down

But we’ll stand our ground

Hey, this just in, he’ll lose

This just in

Another villain on the screen

Acting like a hero

For all the drama queens

This just in

Another black painted face

Lathered in his virtue

Enslaving every race

He’ll send out the troops

And freeze the accounts

Says the freedom you get

Is what he makes allowed

Shame, blame, no matter what they say

Don’t let the bastard get to you

He’s going to try to shut us down

But we’ll stand our ground

Hey, this just in, he’ll lose

If you look in his eyes

You can see he’s afraid

So fragile inside

While the town’s on parade

Shame, blame, no matter what they say

Don’t let the bastard get to you

He’s going to try to shut us down

But we’ll stand our ground

Hey, this just in, he’ll lose

No he’ll never shut us down

‘Cause we’ll stand our ground

Hey, this just in, you lose

Another favorite:

"Sad Little Man" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2021 (not on Rumble)

Give a gift subscription

Share