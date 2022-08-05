I first met Brad Skistimas, who is “Five Times August” at the Santa Barbara rally. He is a true freedom fighter and a great person. Let’s get his music out there!
Five Times August is the solo act of singer/songwriter Brad Skistimas. Skistimas has appeared on the FOX Business channel as an expert "Do-It-Yourself" indie artist and featured in Billboard Magazine, Performing Songwriter, Guitar Player, People Magazine, and USA Today. He was the first completely unsigned act to have an album distributed in Walmart stores nationwide with 2007's "The Independent." The music has been featured on many popular TV shows, commercials, and films and tour dates have supported some of the nation's top acts.
In early 2021 Five Times August began releasing a series of protest songs taking aim at Covid-era regulations, the Biden administration, and most recently Anthony Fauci with the hit song "Sad Little Man," which has reached #1 on several Amazon and Apple Music charts.
"This Just In"
by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2022 (on Rumble)
Lyrics:
This just in
Another liar on the news
Standing at the pulpit
Ready to abuse
This just in
Another coward in control
Scared by the sounds
So he hides in a hole
He’ll call on the guards
To trample the crowd
‘Cause the louder they get
They silence his power
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
This just in
Another villain on the screen
Acting like a hero
For all the drama queens
This just in
Another black painted face
Lathered in his virtue
Enslaving every race
He’ll send out the troops
And freeze the accounts
Says the freedom you get
Is what he makes allowed
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
If you look in his eyes
You can see he’s afraid
So fragile inside
While the town’s on parade
Shame, blame, no matter what they say
Don’t let the bastard get to you
He’s going to try to shut us down
But we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, he’ll lose
No he’ll never shut us down
‘Cause we’ll stand our ground
Hey, this just in, you lose
Another favorite:
"Sad Little Man" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2021 (not on Rumble)
Thank you, Robert and Jill, for providing me a laugh today. My dear friend said in a text, “You are soooo serious all the time. I think even Dr. Malone lightens up once in awhile”. (She knows I’m going to see you speak tomorrow). Yes - I am. I have good reason to be. We are at war. Believe it or not. A war between truth and lies, dark and light, evil and good. But I can still find joy in the affection from my husband and our four sweet cats. And I can still marvel at the hummers at my feeder, the flowers bursting with color in my garden and the happiness on the sweet innocent faces of my grand niece and nephew at play on the jungle gym. God’s goodness in the simple things. My faith sustains me. It gives me courage and hope. God help us all. God help our precious children.
Sad Little Man is still one of my favorites. Brad captured Fauci's evil essence so well in that song and video.