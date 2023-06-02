Share this postFriday Funnies: Because Chicago is So Saferwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday Funnies: Because Chicago is So Safeand other modern fairy tales Robert W Malone MD, MSJun 02, 2023717Share this postFriday Funnies: Because Chicago is So Saferwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther81Share“Belief In God HALVES!! What Is Happening?!!” (on Rumble)Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareGive a gift subscription717Share this postFriday Funnies: Because Chicago is So Saferwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther81SharePreviousNext
Hey Robert, what is your opinion on the CDC’s Recommended Immunizations from birth to 18 years of age? Can you please do a post on this? I am asking as a parent of 3 kids, all under 5. I frankly don’t trust a single thing the CDC says anymore. Are there vaccines on that list you wouldn’t let your grandchildren take? Thank you for everything you have done these past few years.
Loved Hillary the buzzard hovering over Joey with Walker #1 (Air Force 1) shuffling down the sidewalk. I was thinking how unbelievably well the government propaganda that is dividing this country has worked. It’s eye opening to watch how a government, with just messaging, can be so destructive and divisive, so quickly. My wife is at a large Boston hospital and has witnessed these divisions of people into groups of race, sexual orientation and religion. Will they ever realize that they are being manipulated?
J.Goodrich