Based on the votes this week, it appears that it isn’t just Democrats trampling on the flag…

Last week, I spent time in DC filming another FALLOUT episode, which will air tonight at 9:00 PM.

The frenzy of spring planting, clean-up, building planters, and general farm labor had me working from sunup to sundown this week. I suppose, at some level, I have been trying to escape from the depressing state of the world.

But now we are sitting in the Istanbul airport, waiting for our connection to Bucharest, Romania, where we will attend the Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) conference. It is 11:30 AM here - which is 4:30 AM Eastern time, I think…

Although I am looking forward to our four days in Romania, the 15 hours of airport travel in coach class are feeling pretty grueling right now. I am tired, my ears are ringing, and my concentration is shot. Such is life in the big city. Not whining.

We will be home on Tuesday and then off to Palm Springs next Friday for a quick three-day trip for the Health and Freedom Summit.

After that, home sweet home until June 20th - when we go to Italy for a book signing event and then a quick trip to Portugal to check in with the Lusitano horse breeder community, which is more or less the “mother ship” for our horse breeding business.

The above is easy to say, not so easy to live by.

But we must all try to resist what is happening in our nation.

The cyberstalking and cyberbullying in this culture is sickening, and they are working to help the government to control us all. By demeaning others, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and harassing, we have lost focus on the real enemy.

Online hate has become a very successful business model.

Tyranny is winning worldwide. And frankly, I am really getting tired of the constant on-line personal attacks, lies, defamation and hate.

This little illustrated video relates to much of the cyberstalking and bullying that is going on. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.