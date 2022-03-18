OK - JP hit it out of the park with this one. Not one of his newest, but maybe this is one of his “greatest hits..” linked to rumble here)
Have a great weekend folks! I will be in my hometown - Santa Barbara, CA. Peacefully protesting against the authoritarian and arbitrary policies being enforced by the state of California upon the good people of my home state.
Stand up, be strong and carry on.
One thing we know for sure:
Standing up with Dr.Malone—whether in Santa Barbara or in your own hometown—does NOT cause blood clots!
Just watched the Epoch Times interview with Dr. Peter McCollough titled: 3/12/22
Dr. Peter McCullough: Vaccination Causes Spike Protein to Linger in Body for Over 12 Months, Possibly Weakening Immune System
I think he is the FIRST Doctor to Specifically and PUBLICLY say Pfizer vaccines can cause “Death from 1, 2, or 3 days after receiving the shot” it needs to be shouted from the mountain tops with a giant megaphone!! They had some clips in the video of children with masks on getting the shot, my heart just broke! 😢