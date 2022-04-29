Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday FunniesPower to the PeopleRobert W Malone MD, MSApr 29, 2022494Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27Share(OLD YELLER)BREAKING! Elon Musk Buys Twitter - The Left Melts Down (on Rumble)SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionMy book is available for pre-order494Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27SharePreviousNext
Thank you Dr. Malone for starting my day off with a smile. Just said a prayer for you and Jill for strength and peace. Thank you both, for all you are doing for all of us.
Welcome. Was just thinking of how to proceed with a better sense of humour when I received your post. Brilliant. Especially on a Friday which feels like a Monday.