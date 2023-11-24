CDC Fights Waning Vaccine Interest By Sweetening Pot To 2 Donuts Per Jab

(I had to look this one up, yes - Streisand did actually say this recently). And yes, Trump’s poll numbers are going up.

It appears that she is another victim of “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider a free or paid subscription to support our work.

Cows with Guns (sadly not on Rumble)

BTW- if you can discern some sort of political synthesis from this video, please let me know.

Well, I have prolonged the inevitable for long enough. It is time for me to go feed horses, clean stalls and check waters.

Another day in paradise. Yeh, I am being serious.

Later, we go to a pot-luck with the “quarantine club”. That is a group of us who got together illegally during the lock-down and formed a community that sustains us all. It is truly our own “Galt’s Gulch”.

Have a great post-T-day folks, I know I plan to!

Just to throw in one last, final cliche for the day.

Life is short - go ride the horse.