CDC Fights Waning Vaccine Interest By Sweetening Pot To 2 Donuts Per Jab
(I had to look this one up, yes - Streisand did actually say this recently). And yes, Trump’s poll numbers are going up.
It appears that she is another victim of “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.
Well, I have prolonged the inevitable for long enough. It is time for me to go feed horses, clean stalls and check waters.
Another day in paradise. Yeh, I am being serious.
Later, we go to a pot-luck with the “quarantine club”. That is a group of us who got together illegally during the lock-down and formed a community that sustains us all. It is truly our own “Galt’s Gulch”.
Have a great post-T-day folks, I know I plan to!
Just to throw in one last, final cliche for the day.
Life is short - go ride the horse.
Had one of those Thanksgiving arguments without trying. It was eye-opening.
We had a house guest, a realtor who is a really smart guy, and has helped us make a lot of money over the years. We've had heated discussions before, and I've known for a long time he's sympathetic to Democrats.
The subject of government censoring people came up. At first, his response was all about how social media can keep stuff off of their websites if they want to. I told him a lower court and an appeals court had ruled the government was pressuring these companies to censor opinions by people who were experts in various fields of medicine. Had to show him an article to get him to understand, yes the government really was censoring.
His response flabbergasted me. In his mind, in the early stages of covid the government didn't really know what was going on, and they HAD to censor people to minimize vaccine hesitancy, and save lives. Told him the clot shot had actually killed people. He just doesn't believe it- he took the vax, and he's fine. And he doesn't know anyone adversely affected.
I'm guessing maybe around half the population thinks like he does. What can one do?
2 donuts to take the jab?! That is insulting. I am holding out for the cheese burger and fries.