Arizona?
France, with a population of 67+ million, much bigger than any state in the American republic, votes via paper ballots tucked in paper envelopes. No absentee voting. No early voting. Election workers hand count the votes in a matter of hours and report out results.
We're still waiting for results from small states like Arizona, where, for example, the candidate seeking the governorship is the person in charge of the election, apparently to be trusted with votes tallied with machines that won't read ballots printed with exhausted toner cartridges.
We're a third world country, folks. (Austin A. on Facebook)
The kindle version of the book , “Lies My GOV’T Told Me” should be out next week and the hardbound book early December (the dates on Amazon are wrong - the publisher is just waiting for final conformation of dates before he changes them there).
I have had so many people write amazing things about the book and about me, that it is kind of embarrassing. But here are the first couple of quotes from the back cover of the book:
What a great lineup today Dr. Malone! I love them all. And, yes, can we just have some common sense voting laws? No early voting, no corrupt machines, no absentee ballots, show your ID, election day a holiday so all can vote in person! Why won't either side come to the table on this? Hmmmmm......
Any of the 67 supervisors of elections in Florida could teach these incompetents in Arizona and Nevada how it's done. Florida is able to release preliminary vote totals 15 minutes after the polls close, and our state is in 2 time zones.
I have participated as a volunteer in the vote counting process and I came away impressed. We do it in my county with competence and professionalism.
Florida had issues with its voting procedures and each election cycle has made changes to improve the process making it safer, faster and trustworthy.
The last changes were made after 2018, a race nearly upended by 2 supervisors of election in Palm Beach County and Broward County. The Palm Beach supervisor could not manage to audit the votes in her county in 2-4 days and the Broward County supervisor had this habit of "finding" uncounted votes days after the elections in closets, under tables, in car trunks, etc. In the 2018 election, 80,000 ballots were "found" days after the election. When those votes were counted, lo and behold, the highly competent Republican candidate for Agriculture Secretary lost his race to Democrat Nikki Fried by 5,000 votes. DeSantis and Rick Scott both saw their margins shrink vastly but were able to hold on by the slimmest of margins. After DeSantis was sworn in he did what Rick Scott should have done during his 2 terms as governor, he fired the Palm Beach lady and forced the Broward lady into retirement. Both those counties can manage an election now, and report their results along with the other 65 counties in the state.
I would make a suggestion to Kari Lake after she wins. She should get a copy of Florida's current election laws. She should bring in a few of our supervisors of election. I recommend my own county's superbly competent Chris Chambless to teach her counties how to run an election. She should fire the current crop of complete incompetents we have seen on TV in the last couple of days.