Arizona?

France, with a population of 67+ million, much bigger than any state in the American republic, votes via paper ballots tucked in paper envelopes. No absentee voting. No early voting. Election workers hand count the votes in a matter of hours and report out results. We're still waiting for results from small states like Arizona, where, for example, the candidate seeking the governorship is the person in charge of the election, apparently to be trusted with votes tallied with machines that won't read ballots printed with exhausted toner cartridges. We're a third world country, folks. (Austin A. on Facebook)

The kindle version of the book , “Lies My GOV’T Told Me” should be out next week and the hardbound book early December (the dates on Amazon are wrong - the publisher is just waiting for final conformation of dates before he changes them there).

I have had so many people write amazing things about the book and about me, that it is kind of embarrassing. But here are the first couple of quotes from the back cover of the book: