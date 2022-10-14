“Objects in mirror are closer than they appear”

“Objects in mirror are closer than they appear.”

“Dance Monkey Dance” - by the Adjuvants, staring our dear friend Jackie (Jakobien Huisman). Jackie was the interviewer/involved in production in the Headwind Film, which featured myself. Jill and I spent a week with her and her crew in Andalusia last winter. Jackie is truly one of the most amazing people on this small planet. The best was riding her horses across Andalusia with Jill and Jackie - while being followed by a drone. Not ever on my bucket list and yet how could I die without having done that?

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription