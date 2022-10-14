“Objects in mirror are closer than they appear”
“Dance Monkey Dance” - by the Adjuvants, staring our dear friend Jackie (Jakobien Huisman). Jackie was the interviewer/involved in production in the Headwind Film, which featured myself. Jill and I spent a week with her and her crew in Andalusia last winter. Jackie is truly one of the most amazing people on this small planet. The best was riding her horses across Andalusia with Jill and Jackie - while being followed by a drone. Not ever on my bucket list and yet how could I die without having done that?
The music video sounds a little like Leonard Cohen. Pretty cool!
I heard this joke yesterday: "A woman said to her husband, why are you whispering? He said, I feel like we're being listened to. She laughed. Then Siri laughed..."
The video at the end, by “The Adjuvants”. Presented by A Don’t Quit your Day Job Productions. Is stunning.
I gotta say Dr. Malone, you and Dr Jill have really mixed with some extraordinary people.