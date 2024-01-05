Friday Funnies: Democratic Philanthropathy
"Saving money" by saving democracy and promoting identity politics.
Somehow this reminds me of my mother …
”Racism didn’t get her fired, it got her hired!”
-Greg Gutfeld.
Perfection exists, love these memes! Sounds like your mom and my FIL grew up in the Depression and never recovered from the scarcity mindset. However, because of this mindset, they didn’t deal in debt and were able to live off one income and paid for things (including their retirement home) with cash. Different times, different mindset.
The zombies getting their appointment for their next jabbo is so close to home.
about sometime in 2020, my wife and I discovered our new primary doctor. She's a wonderful woman, slightly eccentric (okay, she's a wacko), and I love her to death (not literal death, as I just really mean MUCHO). So we've been to her a few times, and mostly for checkups. Heck, I even had her check my prostate with the oh, so fun DRE, and I just don't let anyone on the street do that, now don't you know
So, about 6 months to a year after the Warped (minds) Speed initiative, we were at the doc's office, and she asked if we were jabbed. Both my wife and I said it at the same time (bread and butter), "NO FREAKING WAY", and our attention went to the doc and we were pleasantly surprised to hear (and see) her reaction:
Doc laughed, and said, "Good. At least you two will be alive to see everyone else who was jabbed die off in the next decade. That shit is going to change everything forever".
Both of us, being and feeling the way we do about this jabbo, were relieved to find that we had someone who wasn't pushing the vax. I guess her dedication to the health and well being surpassed the temptation to buy another new porche, benz or Maserati. It was good to know not everyone had been corrupted by this propaganda crap. We felt as though we had at least someone we could trust.
Back to today:
I'm sad to report that 99% of every person we know who got at least one of the jabs has had problems ever since. Some of them are dead (which in some eyes could be a problem), a few of them need heart transplants, some of them had their cancer's return in a Turbo fashion, and the rest of them are perpetually sick.
My wife received a text a few moments ago that her good friend, Holly, is sick again. Holly got 3 jabs the last time I heard anything, and each time nearly killed her. Overwhelming sickness, in bed for days sick. Eventually she recovered from them all, but at what cost ? Why is she at Walgreens this morning buying cold and flu OTC meds ? Well, she said in the text,
"I've got the flu again, and I'm at Walgreens picking up something to help me get through it".
Her entire family is jabbed. They're all sick
Her friends are jabbed. Her co-workers are jabbed. They're all constantly getting sick.
Yet....... and I say it again, YET, she has no clue, nor can she make any connection to the poison she injected herself with. None. She won't admit it, and my wife stopped trying to talk to her about it, as in reality, as my wife say "What good is it going to do trying to tell her anymore? "
My good friend Bill, who has been hospitalized dozens of times since his first, then second jab for blood clots, strokes, heart arrythmia, blood pressure regulation issues, and the inability to eat anything, has finally come to the realization that (according to Bill the other day):
"Those shots don't do shit".
Well, that's not necessarily true, Bill. They actually are doing "shit", but it's just not how you think.
Zombies, bags of rocks, sheeple are abound, and the meme's prove it.
On another note: Will we ever see a "Clinton" persecuted properly ? Most likely, not in my lifetime.