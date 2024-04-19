Biden to Iran: " Don't "

Iran strikes at Israel

Biden to Israel: " Don't "

Israel strikes back at Iran

But it gets worse…

(The clips with Biden below are almost too embarrassing to watch)

"I Made It Clear To Israelis - Don't Move on Haifa."

(You know, Haifa - that city in Israel...)

Factchecked: True.

Most of us intuitively know that Trump is being persecuted. But let’s take the above case, which is being prosecuted by the state of New York.

The facts: Trump was charged in 2023 with falsifying business records to hide alleged hush money payments made in 2014 or 2015. This indictment was made almost a decade after the alleged crime took place and almost four years after this case could have been brought to trial. The case is weak at best, with no credible witnesses.

The state of NY waited until the presidential election was well underway before conducting their kangaroo court. Timing is everything.

This is what Banana republics do…

