Biden to Iran: "Don't"
Iran strikes at Israel
Biden to Israel: "Don't"
Israel strikes back at Iran
But it gets worse…
(The clips with Biden below are almost too embarrassing to watch)
"I Made It Clear To Israelis - Don't Move on Haifa."
(You know, Haifa - that city in Israel...)
Factchecked: True.
Most of us intuitively know that Trump is being persecuted. But let’s take the above case, which is being prosecuted by the state of New York.
The facts: Trump was charged in 2023 with falsifying business records to hide alleged hush money payments made in 2014 or 2015. This indictment was made almost a decade after the alleged crime took place and almost four years after this case could have been brought to trial. The case is weak at best, with no credible witnesses.
The state of NY waited until the presidential election was well underway before conducting their kangaroo court. Timing is everything.
This is what Banana republics do…
“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader-supported publication, please consider a paid subscription to support our work.
It might be time to retire when…
Don't know how you find all of these Dr. Malone, but thanks. To repay you, here's a video that will brighten your day in 7 seconds flat: Why Are Chickens So Funny? https://bitchute.com/video/laFFMxr3SRbV [7 seconds]
Why Did The Chicken Cross The Road?
DONALD TRUMP: I've been told by my many sources, good sources - they're very good sources - that the chicken crossed the road. All the Fake News wants to do is write nasty things about the road, but it's a really good road. It's a beautiful road. Everyone knows how beautiful it is.
JOE BIDEN: Why did the chicken do the...thing in the...you know the rest.
SARAH PALIN: The chicken crossed the road because, gosh-darn it, he's a maverick!
BARACK OBAMA: Let me be perfectly clear, if the chickens like their eggs they can keep their eggs. No chicken will be required to cross the road to surrender her eggs. Period.
AOC: Chickens should not be forced to lay eggs! This is because of corporate greed! Eggs should be able to lay themselves.
HILLARY CLINTON: What difference at this point does it make why the chicken crossed the road.
GEORGE W. BUSH: We don't really care why the chicken crossed the road. We just want to know if the chicken is on our side of the road or not. The chicken is either with us or against us. There is no middle ground here.
DICK CHENEY: Where's my gun?
BILL CLINTON: I did not cross the road with that chicken.
AL GORE: I invented the chicken.
JOHN KERRY: Although I voted to let the chicken cross the road, I am now against it! It was the wrong road to cross, and I was misled about the chicken's intentions. I am not for it now, and will remain against it.
AL SHARPTON: Why are all the chickens white?
DR. PHIL: The problem we have here is that this chicken won't realize that he must first deal with the problem on this side of the road before it goes after the problem on the other side of the road. What we need to do is help him realize how stupid he is acting by not taking on his current problems before adding any new problems.
ANDERSON COOPER: We have reason to believe there is a chicken, but we have not yet been allowed to have access to the other side of the road.
NANCY GRACE: That chicken crossed the road because he's guilty! You can see it in his eyes and the way he walks.
PAT BUCHANAN: To steal the job of a decent, hardworking American.
DR SEUSS: Did the chicken cross the road? Did he cross it with a toad? Yes, the chicken crossed the road, but why it crossed I've not been told.
ERNEST HEMINGWAY: To die in the rain, alone.
GRANDPA: In my day we didn't ask why the chicken crossed the road. Somebody told us the chicken crossed the road, and that was good enough for us.
ARISTOTLE: It is the nature of chickens to cross the road.
ALBERT EINSTEIN: Did the chicken really cross the road, or did the road move beneath the chicken?
KARL MARX: No single chicken built that road.
COLONEL SANDERS: Did I miss one?
Edit: The above was found on a joke site with no attribution, thanks to SurfingUSA for providing it: https://mikerowe.com/2021/08/off-the-wall-why-did-the-chicken-cross-the-road
When I was a kid the world seemed so big. Columbus sailed thousands of miles across dangerous oceans to find a new world. Just over 80 years ago Nazi Germany started invading its neighbors. The world began to shrink for the US when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and 4 days later Germany declared war on America. In May 1940 Belgium was attacked and taken over by the SS. In Belgium it wasn’t until May of 1944 that Anne Frank was discovered in hiding by the Germans. Eventually she ended up at Auschwitz Concentration camp, where she inevitably succumbed to starvation. I mention Belgium and this shrinking world because my father a poor kid from Boston, was shot in Bastogne Belgium in the Battle of the Bulge. Germany opened a southern front attacking The former Soviet Union (Russia) through the Ukraine. This was one of dozens of attacks over centuries against Russia through its southern border the Ukraine. Today the world has shrunk to the point where war has ended up at our borders. We watch enemy globalist forces seeking to destroy us converge and allow tens of millions into our country, many American hating terrorists. The battle has changed from tanks, fighter planes and guns to a war on our sovereignty, culture, currency and standard of living. This war against us has many firsts. Much of our own government is plotting to destroy our way of life for their own financial gain. How much more can this unquestionable success of a society take before this enemy within creates enough division that it triggers the final blow? Or will the present day patriots be able to stop this treason and set our beloved country back onto its foundation? Only time will tell. J.Goodrich