Points for those who know what a “NPC” is…
BTW - most DC bureaucrats are also NPCs (hence, their favorite game move is “duck and cover”).
https://www.hungryheroeshawaii.com/
Their Go-Fund-Me donation link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/HHH-FIRE-RESPONSE
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
After recently graduating from high school, “Buck” (age 18) has become a widely recognized thought leader in the adolescent “furry” movement, and author of a leading (in the Furry category) Amazon self-Elk book.
File under “Truth is Stranger than Fiction”.
Another global first for California!
See here for more details, photos and video.
Some great memes here today! :)
The Hawaii story just gets weirder and weirder. I see why they were so quick to blame climate change, because it sure looks like everybody in any position of authority was worthless AT BEST -- and actively got people killed at worst.
Thoughts on Maui: you can't have Disaster Capitalism without disasters.