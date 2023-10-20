”

“ Everyone Is Looking To Be Offended”

(I honestly can’t remember if I have posted this cartoon before - but given the proximity to halloween, I think I can be forgiven for the repeat).

This week Jill and I are traveling. This is our schedule (we are over halfway through it). Every single one of these events was important. So, Jill did a lot of juggling to make it all happen and then, we took a deep breath and went on a road trip!

Ready-set-go!

Wednesday - 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM I speak at the Madison County Republican Club.

Wednesday - 9:30 PM We drove to Pittsburgh (5 hours), arrive 2:30 AM on Thursday

Thursday - AM Flight (1 stop) to Las Vegas for a CPAC Private Summit, Arrive 3:00 PM and go to the hotel. Change quickly.

4:00 PM shuttle to movie theater

5:00 - 7:00 PM I present the Epoch Times Documentary “‘The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told’

7:30 PM We attend a reception at the Elvis’ penthouse at the top of the Westlake Casino. Yes - he actually lived there and it was over the top opulent.

8:00 AM - noon I am interviewed on stage for CPAC. Followed by an interview with Mercedes Schlapp for CPAC news and cut a promo for the upcoming CPAC conference.

2:30 PM Thursday. - Flight back to Pittsburgh. We arrive at midnight.

Friday - 8: 00 AM - 9:00 PM All day teaching about mRNA tech./safety/regulatory failings/etc. to a group of professionals for medical education credit, VIP dinner, and then I give Evening lecture (open to the public). Sold out.

Saturday - 4:00 AM to 8:30 AM Drive to Rochester, NY for the Health Freedom Summit.

9:00 AM I am on a panel (my time that I have to arrive in NY), followed by the conference

Saturday evening - VIP dinner.

Sunday drive from Rochester NY back home in Virginia (8 hours).

All of these events are important. We chose to do this. Being a warrior for us - sometimes means being on the road… a lot.

So, pardon us, if the Substacks weren’t quite up to our usual standard this week. We are just trying to stay on schedule and get-err-done!

On Monday, we are home until November 1st.

