“Everyone Is Looking To Be Offended”
(I honestly can’t remember if I have posted this cartoon before - but given the proximity to halloween, I think I can be forgiven for the repeat).
This week Jill and I are traveling. This is our schedule (we are over halfway through it). Every single one of these events was important. So, Jill did a lot of juggling to make it all happen and then, we took a deep breath and went on a road trip!
Ready-set-go!
Wednesday - 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM I speak at the Madison County Republican Club.
Wednesday - 9:30 PM We drove to Pittsburgh (5 hours), arrive 2:30 AM on Thursday
Thursday - AM Flight (1 stop) to Las Vegas for a CPAC Private Summit, Arrive 3:00 PM and go to the hotel. Change quickly.
4:00 PM shuttle to movie theater
5:00 - 7:00 PM I present the Epoch Times Documentary “‘The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told’
7:30 PM We attend a reception at the Elvis’ penthouse at the top of the Westlake Casino. Yes - he actually lived there and it was over the top opulent.
8:00 AM - noon I am interviewed on stage for CPAC. Followed by an interview with Mercedes Schlapp for CPAC news and cut a promo for the upcoming CPAC conference.
2:30 PM Thursday. - Flight back to Pittsburgh. We arrive at midnight.
Friday - 8: 00 AM - 9:00 PM All day teaching about mRNA tech./safety/regulatory failings/etc. to a group of professionals for medical education credit, VIP dinner, and then I give Evening lecture (open to the public). Sold out.
Saturday - 4:00 AM to 8:30 AM Drive to Rochester, NY for the Health Freedom Summit.
9:00 AM I am on a panel (my time that I have to arrive in NY), followed by the conference
Saturday evening - VIP dinner.
Sunday drive from Rochester NY back home in Virginia (8 hours).
All of these events are important. We chose to do this. Being a warrior for us - sometimes means being on the road… a lot.
So, pardon us, if the Substacks weren’t quite up to our usual standard this week. We are just trying to stay on schedule and get-err-done!
On Monday, we are home until November 1st.
I have written about this before but for those that haven’t see the NTD/Epoch Times documentary, here is the trailer and link for the full documentary (1:45 hours). There is a fee is $4 to watch it. This is a great primer to show family and friends that are still in the narrative.
A linguistics professor at Harvard was lecturing his class the other day.
He said, " in English, a double negative forms a positive. However, in some other languages, such as Russian, a double negative remains a negative. But there isn't a single language, not one, in which a double positive can express a negative ."
A voice from the back of the room piped up, "Yeah, right."
We ALL need to call every single representative who is holding out on voting 🗳 for Jordan as our next speaker!
I called all 20 of them last night 🌙.
We need to do our part and apply political pressure.
Many of them are up for re-election in 2024!!!!
Help make the gavel lighter for Jim Jordan to lift!!!