(from the Babylon Bee)

Garbage in = garbage out.

True story: When traveling through the EU, Canada and UK, I have had many people from these various countries explain to me that what allowed the extreme lockdowns and vaccine mandates to happen (more so than what happened in most states in the USA) was that their country did not have a second amendment.

Woody Harrelson nails it.

So… what is the response of state-sponsored mainstream media to the little monologue above?

Think about that…

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Donate Subscriptions