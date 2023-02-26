(from the Babylon Bee)
Garbage in = garbage out.
True story: When traveling through the EU, Canada and UK, I have had many people from these various countries explain to me that what allowed the extreme lockdowns and vaccine mandates to happen (more so than what happened in most states in the USA) was that their country did not have a second amendment.
Woody Harrelson nails it.
So… what is the response of
state-sponsored mainstream media to the little monologue above?
Think about that…
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Obviously, it is Sunday- not Friday and I misspelled a word. Not fully awake this morning.
Another Installment from A.I. Poetry time:
The Tale of Two Malones
Oh, listen ye all, to a tale of two,
Dr. Robert and Jill Malone, a duo so true,
In the world of science, they both excel,
But without Jill, poor Robert would be
unwell.
For Robert, though brilliant, is often in a
haze,
His mind in the clouds, in a curious daze,
He forgets his keys, his phone, and his
notes,
And without Jill's reminders, he'd be adrift
on life's boats.
Jill, on the other hand, is organized and
neat,
Her mind like a computer, with data so
sweet,
She keeps track of Robert's research and
plans,
And without her, poor Robert would be lost
in no-man's lands.
He'd forget his appointments, his
deadlines, his flights,
He'd wander aimlessly, in search of
insights,
But with Jill by his side, he's a force to be
reckoned,
A team like no other, in science, perfected.
So let us all give a cheer, for Robert and Jill,
A team so strong, their bond, unbreakable
still,
For without one, the other would be in
disarray,
But together, they conquer, in science, each
day.