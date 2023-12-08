Share this postFriday Funnies: Dumb and Dumberrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday Funnies: Dumb and DumberYou can't fix stupid.Robert W Malone MD, MSDec 08, 2023673Share this postFriday Funnies: Dumb and Dumberrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther167ShareGetting Dumber and Weaker by the Day (on Rumble)We are a reader supported publication, please consider a paid subscription to support our work.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionThank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it.Share673Share this postFriday Funnies: Dumb and Dumberrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther167SharePreviousNext
As a kid I saw pictures of beautiful Roman cathedral buildings in ruins and wondered how such a great society could allow their country to collapse? I’m sure at that time many Romans said we are loosing our country or I can’t believe how fast this is happening. I’m sure many feared for their safety. On the reverse many Romans probably lived their lives unaware of the danger that faced their country and kept voting in the corrupt incumbent candidates. The three major reasons for Romes collapse were corruption, the division of the empire, and the invasion of Germanic tribes often instigated by traitors from within. Oddly I have never read that the Roman government poisoned their citizens with dangerous experimental drugs. Or that they salted their own fields where they grew crops to feed the population as they did to places they invaded to expand the empire. America, from what I see, has as much if not more corruption, more out of touch evil intentioned politicians, intentionally allowing an invasion at our borders to not only lower our standard of living but to allow in bad acting enemies to physically destroy parts of our country to create fear. Will future societies look back at the American capital in ruins, that was modeled after Roman Architecture, and wonder how could that great society have allowed their country to collapse. J.Goodrich
Another collection of “right ons”. Particularly empathize with the recruiting poster as running a floor buffer probably the most useful thing I learned in basic training