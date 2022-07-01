Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday Funnies"Maybe I shouldn't take that booster...?" Robert W Malone MD, MSJul 01, 2022478Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther35ShareWe Want You ANGRY! - Roe v Wade overturned (on Rumble)Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareGive a gift subscription478Share this postFriday Funniesrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther35SharePreviousNext
The doll sent me into schisms.....
Gates is so lost. A businessman that knows nothing about how to live a healthy life. He still thinks everything is based on simple minded reductionism. DNA being a harddrive and control by being at the top of the foodchain. So linearly predictive. So lost.