On the Newsfront:
$32m penthouse mysteriously catches fire during arrest of Chinese billionaire ally of Steve Bannon
The Independent (UK), March 16, 2023
A $32m penthouse belonging to the Chinese billionaire ally of Steve Bannon mysteriously caught fire on Wednesday – during an FBI raid where he was arrested over a $1bn online fraud scheme.
Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the blaze began around six hours after his 6am arrest, sparking a sudden evacuation from the building.
Around two hours later, by 1.45pm, the fire was under control.
While no one was injured in the fire, there was significant damage to the billionaire’s apartment.
Of course, they are investigating whether somehow Miles Guo remotely set fire, rather than the possibility that the FBI or someone else (CCP?) set fire to the apartment.
Does anyone else find it shocking that a fire would "break out" while FBI agents were still inside Guo's apartment? How does it burn for over two hours, causing vast amounts of damage? This was about six hours after he was arrested.
Also note that the newspaper manages to make the story about Steve Bannon!
We are now so used to the corruption, that the fact that this story literally does not make national media or news aggregator sites (like Google News), but instead is placed on the local affiliate news stations in the USA and foreign news sources seems normal.
Luckily one meme pretty much sums this all up.
On the rather sketchy advice provided in a comment to the above post (in Facebook, no less), I googled “ancient roman phallus.” That was a mistake. But who knew?
Good comedy needs to be rooted in truth….
Every Woke Company Diversity Meeting Ever
A friend recently brought this video to my attention. It is a great way to “awaken” children and young adults to the reality of debt, the history and the nature of fiat currency.
Federal Reserve and the IRS American Dream (Animation) -On Rumble
The AMERICAN DREAM is a 30 minute animated film that shows you how you've been scammed by the most basic elements of our government system. All of us Americans strive for the American Dream, and this film shows you why your dream is getting farther and farther away. Do you know how your money is created or how banking works? Why did housing prices skyrocket and then plunge? Do you really know what the Federal Reserve System is and how it affects you every single day?
THE AMERICAN DREAM takes an entertaining but hard hitting look at how the problems we have today are nothing new, and why leaders throughout our history have warned us and fought against the current type of financial system we have in America today. You will be challenged to investigate some very entrenched and powerful institutions in this nation, and hopefully encouraged to help get our nation back on track.
When 50% of Americans are so disconnected from reality that they think our biggest problem is a man that thinks he’s a woman or a woman that thinks she’s a man, we have serious critical problems. This agenda being pushed on our country and mainly on our children will soon devastate and divide our country. This I believe is to distract the American population from the crooked governments real goal of the continued fleecing and rape of our country. Many great societies have ended similarly with lies, distractions and then the fleecing of the countries wealth. J.Goodrich
Other good resources to help children understand economics and the basics of the free enterprise system are the “Uncle Eric” books by Richard J. Maybury (Whatever Happened to Penny Candy?, Are You Liberal? Conservative or Confused?, and Whatever Happened to Justice?). We used these in our homeschooling curriculum.