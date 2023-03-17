On the Newsfront:

The Independent (UK), March 16, 2023

A $32m penthouse belonging to the Chinese billionaire ally of Steve Bannon mysteriously caught fire on Wednesday – during an FBI raid where he was arrested over a $1bn online fraud scheme. Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the blaze began around six hours after his 6am arrest, sparking a sudden evacuation from the building. Around two hours later, by 1.45pm, the fire was under control. While no one was injured in the fire, there was significant damage to the billionaire’s apartment.

Of course, they are investigating whether somehow Miles Guo remotely set fire, rather than the possibility that the FBI or someone else (CCP?) set fire to the apartment.

Does anyone else find it shocking that a fire would "break out" while FBI agents were still inside Guo's apartment? How does it burn for over two hours, causing vast amounts of damage? This was about six hours after he was arrested.

Also note that the newspaper manages to make the story about Steve Bannon!

We are now so used to the corruption, that the fact that this story literally does not make national media or news aggregator sites (like Google News), but instead is placed on the local affiliate news stations in the USA and foreign news sources seems normal.

Luckily one meme pretty much sums this all up.

On the rather sketchy advice provided in a comment to the above post (in Facebook, no less), I googled “ancient roman phallus.” That was a mistake. But who knew?

Good comedy needs to be rooted in truth….

Every Woke Company Diversity Meeting Ever

Share

Give a gift subscription

A friend recently brought this video to my attention. It is a great way to “awaken” children and young adults to the reality of debt, the history and the nature of fiat currency.

Federal Reserve and the IRS American Dream (Animation) - On Rumble