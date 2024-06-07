If only the legacy media would post questions like this to Biden. But presidential access is everything.
From 2021 - this Branco cartoon has held up well.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
About this time in the presidential election, I find myself watching the polls. Trust me, it can become an obsession.
However, some of the polling data got very interesting this week. There was definitely an immediate bump-up for Biden after the Trump verdict, but Trump seemed to have bounced back rather quickly.
From 538 - no real difference pre and post the NY verdict.
In the polling data below (from 538), the bounce for Biden is clear - as the verdict was announced on May 30th. But shortly thereafter, Trump’s numbers returned to almost where they had been pre-verdict.
Other news that might affect polling.
An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against President Donald Trump, while it reviews the lower court judge’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case. This means that this case probably won’t go to trial before the election in November. More bad news for the democrats.
Clearly the democrats lawfare strategy has a small effect, even if short-lived. With Judge Cannon putting the Mar-A-Largo/classified document trial on hold, this is a good and bad thing, as I think Trump has very strong odds of winning that case and such a win would help his campaign.
But the lawfare doesn’t stop with going after Trump.
The democrats are pulling out all the stops and have organized a large campaign to remove judge Cannon from the case. The only question is who is behind this nefarious and disgusting attempt to remove her from the case.
Those complaints filed since May 16 “appear to be part of an orchestrated campaign,” according to Pryor, whose appellate court reviews cases arising from federal district courts in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
This is more fifth-gen warfare.
Good chance this is also part of a wrap-up smear. Will future articles in the Washington post and Wiki soon be writing that Judge Cannon had thousands of complaints lodged against her? Will these all somehow end up being on the top of the Googlenet search results? Time will tell.
“These complaints appear to be part of an orchestrated campaign, as described in Judicial-Conduct Rule 10(b) and the accompanying commentary. The Chief Circuit Judge of the Eleventh Circuit has considered and dismissed four of those orchestrated complaints as merits-related and as based on allegations lacking sufficient evidence to raise an inference that misconduct has occurred.”
The judge adds: “Although many of the complaints allege an improper motive in delaying the case, the allegations are speculative and unsupported by any evidence. The Complaints also do not establish that Judge Cannon was required to recuse herself from the case because she was appointed by then-President Trump.”
More than 1,000 complaints were made against Cannon by liberals seeking to have her removed from the case for supposedly ruling in Trump’s favor throughout the proceedings, CNBC reported. The Eleventh Circuit’s judicial council ordered the court clerk to not accept additional complaints against Cannon if they are similar to the four Pryor dismissed. Cannon’s orders in the classified-documents case are subject to the normal appeals process.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner kickstarted the campaign to remove Cannon, urging listeners of his podcast to file complaints against her. To accompany his episode explaining why he believes she should be removed, he posted a YouTube video instructing fans how to file a complaint against Cannon.
“A lot of people took advantage of that step-by-step video, and they submitted those judicial complaint forms,” Kirschner said on his podcast.
(from the National Review)
Something tells me that this is just the tip of the iceberg. More lawfare and dirty tricks are still to come.
This election is a long way from being over.
Today, we are doing chores, and cleaning up the farm for an Epoch Times video crew that will be here bright and early on Saturday morning!
So, have a great day and keep the faith!
Joe Biden has allowed up to 15 million illegal aliens into our country. All receive huge paid benefits like never before seen in the history of this planet. This goes on right through today with no consequences. I guess for Joe breaking immigration law is perfectly legal.
Donald Trump makes an alleged (questionable) bookkeeping error and is found guilty of 34 felonies and will be sentenced to jail for probably a year in a hell hole while the democrats continue to tell us this is normal justice and that justice is blind.
Yesterday June 6th 2024 was the 80th anniversary of D-Day. I wanted to share a story with you my sister recently told me. My father who entered the army in March of 1944 trained down south with a group of men and was sent to Europe with them. One night the fifty of them (their platoon) were sent out on a mission. By day break, my father told my sister, 49 of his friends all had been killed in action, he was the only man left after months of training and traveling with them. When he got back to the camp being the only one left from his platoon he was immediately given a field promotion to second sergeant.
This past Tuesday at Bostons Logan International Airport a local veterans organization sponsored 12 WW2 veterans from Massachusetts to go back to France and Germany to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. While the veterans were walking through the international terminal at Logan they saw all of the tents along each side of the walkways. Our Governor Healy allowed dozens of illegal aliens into these tents at the airport. Well all of the illegals were kind enough to put down their catered meals, got out of their tents to give the finger to the veterans of America’s greatest generation as they made their way through the terminal.
It’s odd how the mind works. When I heard what happened at the airport I thought of the day my father died, watching him take his last breath, and seeing the horrors he had witnessed through his eyes into mine over in Europe 80 years ago. I began to think of the dead soldiers from Afghanistan being carried past Joe Biden as he looked at his watch. And I thought of Joe Biden at the debate with Trump saying we have to let them in, this is who we are. (I started to listen to Biden’s speech in Normandy. As he began to talk of escalating the war in Ukraine in front of the WW2 veterans I had to shut it off). J.Goodrich
https://share.icloud.com/photos/0d25El5gSF2ZV5YQNVIv6OmWQ
￼
Another great collection. Loved the bird flu cure all.
Talk about lawfare. Seems the Texas Bar has sued Ken Paxton and hid first asst. for when they joined 17other states applying to question the 2020 election. And the bloody 5th actually has allowed it to proceed. Paxton is appealing the Bar's suit with the Texas Supreme Court. Rinos abound.