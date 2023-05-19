Having returned from a California road trip tour for a couple of speaking engagements where I spoke to more people than I can count, I an attest that “California Fleein” is on a lot liberty loving Californian’s minds…
California Fleein' (Mamas & the Papas/Beach Boys Parody) (On Rumble)
OK- one more video. Not that it is so funny but it does has two important messages. One is the obvious point about free speech and the second is that “we the people” can prevail against governments.
Rowan Atkinson on free speech (on Rumble)
Although this video clip is from 2012 and pertains to an old UK law that was being used censor free speech, Rowan’s clarion call to stop government censorship is even more important today. The amazing thing about this campaign to reform censorship laws, is that the end result was that it worked.
Reform Section 5 campaign
In 2012, a campaign was launched by the Christian Institute to remove the word "insulting" from section 5 of the Public Order Act, saying that it constituted mere censorship. The campaign was backed by a number of high-profile activists including comedian Rowan Atkinson and former Shadow Home Secretary David Davis. On 12 December 2012, the House of Lords voted in favour of amending the Public Order Act to remove the word "insulting". In January 2013, the government announced that it would accept the amendment, despite having previously opposed it. The amendment to the Public Order Act was duly passed into law, as section 57 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013.[1] Section 57 of the Act came into force on 1 February 2014 (Wiki).
This campaign to stop the censorship in the UK actually worked. The “Section 5” law being discussed was amended by the House of Lords to be more specific about “hate” speech and the UK government’s ability to intercede. Which shows the power of not only community activism, but the use of famous spokespeople and the arts to influence politicians. We have to use all the tools at our disposal in this fight for freedom.
Baby emus!
The little white female shown below on the right and the male (with the stripes) will be coming to home to our farm this Sunday. Name choices so far are Ivory and Ebony.
Stay tuned for more emu adventures.
Honestly liked the loss of trust in government for interfering in our elections meme. I wanted to compliment you Dr. Malone and the subscribers. When I think of people that I allow into my personal world, as most thoughtful people do, there has to be a certain amount of trust. Your real true friends or work associates that you truly trust could probably be counted on one hand, two if you allow. I have found through my years of living, the more people I let in to my inner circle, the higher the risk of disappointment or let down. Many times when this let down happens, it can not only be life altering, but usually it is an unforgettable event that you take with you forever. You will look back at these breaks in trust with disappointment and many times regret that you allowed this trust. As time goes by I notice the few true friends left have what I would call unfaltering trust. This has been earned over a period of time and you know because at that point of vulnerability they didn’t let you down, they stuck with you, and proved to be a true friend. We all know public people and amazingly as strong as they seem, break just at that critical time when so much is on the line. I have only been a subscriber of Dr. Malones for, I guess, 7 or so months, and haven’t seen even a flinch which grows my trust with him and your great subscribers. I do understand peoples lives change. Trust can not and should not be Brocken if people are up front and honest with each other. That to me is a sign of integrity. Deceitfulness is many times what destroys trust. J.Goodrich
"California Fleein'" was great! Thanks for the post!