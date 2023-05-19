Having returned from a California road trip tour for a couple of speaking engagements where I spoke to more people than I can count, I an attest that “California Fleein” is on a lot liberty loving Californian’s minds…

California Fleein' (Mamas & the Papas/Beach Boys Parody) ( On Rumble )

OK- one more video. Not that it is so funny but it does has two important messages. One is the obvious point about free speech and the second is that “we the people” can prevail against governments.

Rowan Atkinson on free speech (on Rumble)

Although this video clip is from 2012 and pertains to an old UK law that was being used censor free speech, Rowan’s clarion call to stop government censorship is even more important today. The amazing thing about this campaign to reform censorship laws, is that the end result was that it worked.

Reform Section 5 campaign In 2012, a campaign was launched by the Christian Institute to remove the word "insulting" from section 5 of the Public Order Act, saying that it constituted mere censorship. The campaign was backed by a number of high-profile activists including comedian Rowan Atkinson and former Shadow Home Secretary David Davis. On 12 December 2012, the House of Lords voted in favour of amending the Public Order Act to remove the word "insulting". In January 2013, the government announced that it would accept the amendment, despite having previously opposed it. The amendment to the Public Order Act was duly passed into law, as section 57 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013.[1] Section 57 of the Act came into force on 1 February 2014 (Wiki).

This campaign to stop the censorship in the UK actually worked. The “Section 5” law being discussed was amended by the House of Lords to be more specific about “hate” speech and the UK government’s ability to intercede. Which shows the power of not only community activism, but the use of famous spokespeople and the arts to influence politicians. We have to use all the tools at our disposal in this fight for freedom.

Baby emus!

The little white female shown below on the right and the male (with the stripes) will be coming to home to our farm this Sunday. Name choices so far are Ivory and Ebony.

Stay tuned for more emu adventures.