EPA’s new emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks will effectively require that electric semi-trucks make up an increasing share of manufacturer sales from 2027 through 2032, similar to its recent rule for passenger cars. The difference is that the truck mandate is even more costly and fanciful. EVs make up less than 1% of U.S. heavy-duty truck sales, and nearly all are in California, which heavily subsidizes and mandates their purchase. EPA’s rule will require electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul tractor sales by 2032 (WSJ).

This EV truck mandate on manufacturers is not feasible. EV big rigs and commercial vehicles will need to make more stops for charging, will not be able to carry heavy weights and there are no charging stations available for commercial vehicles. This will drive up the cost of goods throughout the USA, as well as making farm, manufacturing more expensive - which equals less demand for product.

At this time, there is not even a single long-haul tractor truck on the market, and yet 25% of them are now supposed to be EVS?

Biden officials who have pushed these new mandates are well aware of damage they are doing, but believe that in the name of “climate change” it is justified. This will reduce the American standard of living and limit economic growth. Weaponizing government agencies to push activist agendas is especially detrimental to the American political system and must stop.

For those that have a hard time believing the above meme, check out the American Institute for Economic Research’s article titled “Fact-Checkers Are Gaslighting You on the Feds’ Vehicle ‘Kill Switch’ Mandate”, it is eye opening. Or for some, it may be eye popping!

The issue of bribing students just prior to the election is real.

The Administration is essentially turning college into an open-ended, taxpayer-financed entitlement by canceling loans on the installment plan. It even boasts that it has already “approved $146 billion in student debt relief for 4 million Americans through more than two dozen executive actions.” That's $36,500 per borrower. It’s good to be the King. The Supreme Court ruled last year that Mr. Biden’s cancelation of $10,000 to $20,000 per borrower exceeded his authority under the 2003 Heroes Act, which allows the executive to “modify” loan terms in an emergency. The Administration “modified” loans, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, in the “same sense that ‘the French Revolution “modified” the status of the French nobility.’” An Administration official said late Sunday its new plans “involve different considerations” and use “different legal authority.” It invokes the Higher Education Act, which lets the Education Secretary “compromise” or “waive” claims. The Administration says its new plan is targeted even as it boasts about its scale. Mr. Biden’s new loan forgiveness is still illegal. The High Court stressed that student loan forgiveness is a major question that requires clear authorization from Congress. But Mr. Biden seems to believe he can jam the courts by automatically forgiving debt before a judge has time to stop him. The White House says most borrowers won’t even have to apply for loan relief. Sometime before the November election, Mr. Biden will simply declare their debt forgiven. That means a future Congress and a President Trump might be unable to undo the lawless act. Where are the press scolds who warn about a President who threatens democracy? (From the WSJ).

Here is the link to the above essay.

TODAY: [LIVE Q&A 4/12, 1PM ET] The Next Wave of mRNA Vaccines? | FALLOUT

Fallout This livestream will begin on Friday, April 12, at 1 p.m. ET. A number of companies are now developing new vaccines and therapeutics using mRNA technology similar to what was deployed in the COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna, for one, has dozens of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics in development, including for flu, RSV, HIV, Lyme disease, Zika virus, cystic fibrosis, and even cancer. Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania are also working on a number of mRNA vaccines and treatments, including "mRNA technology to modify liver genes" to help lower people's risk of heart attack and stroke. Where is all this headed? What's the difference between mRNA vaccines and mRNA therapeutics? And what about mRNA vaccines for livestock? Should people be concerned?

