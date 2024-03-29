Share this postFriday Funnies: Free Rent!rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday Funnies: Free Rent!More big Government picking winners and losersRobert W Malone MD, MSMar 29, 2024775Share this postFriday Funnies: Free Rent!rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther165Share“Way old, way old"Name your favorite “depluralized” film.A line from one of my favorite films.Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareRefer a friend”Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider a subscription to support our work.Subscribe775Share this postFriday Funnies: Free Rent!rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther165SharePreviousNext
That Biden cartel employee of the year award reminds me of something the Arizona governor Hobbs said after she stole the election from Lake:
"No, i'm not involved in the Sineola cartel, i'm not taking bribes from them, and i'm not laundering their money. *Laughs* So..um..just kidding." https://bitchute.com/video/X0UCCpQbAIQ8 [12 seconds]
---
Why California is broke and Texas is not.
The governor of California is jogging with his dog along a nature trail. A coyote jumps out and attacks the governor's dog, then bites the governor. The governor starts to intervene, but reflects upon the movie Bambi and then realizes he should stop because the coyote is only doing what is natural.<br>
He calls animal control. Animal control captures the coyote and bills the state $200 for testing it for diseases and $500 for relocating it. He calls a veterinarian. The vet collects the dead dog and bills the state $200 for testing it for diseases. The governor goes to the hospital and spends $3,500 getting checked for diseases from the coyote and getting his bite wound bandaged.
The running trail gets shut down for six months while the California Fish and Game Department conducts a $100,000 survey to make sure the area is now free of dangerous animals. The governor spends $50,000 in state funds implementing a 'coyote awareness program' for residents of the area. The Legislature spends $2 million to study how to better treat rabies and how to permanently eradicate the disease throughout the world.
The governor's security agent is fired for not stopping the attack. The state spends $150,000 to hire and train a new agent with additional special training, re: the nature of coyotes. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protests the coyote's relocation and files a $5 million suit against the state.
The governor of Texas is jogging with his dog along a nature trail. A coyote jumps out and tries to attack him and his dog. The governor shoots the coyote with his state-issued pistol and keeps jogging. The governor spent 50 cents on a .380-caliber, hollow-point cartridge. Buzzards ate the dead coyote.
And that, my friends, is why California is broke and Texas is not. https://bitchute.com/video/WcFgdrweTAdd [2:11mins]
Today my first thoughts are with a man that gave his life for the benefit of others.
Most all buildings that stand the test of time are set on a foundation that has been engineered in some manner. If we were to ignore the foundations engineering and began knocking blocks out from the base of the building eventually continued weakening of the foundation would take the building down. Similar to a building placed on a well engineered foundationAmerica was created on rugged individualism, true competitive capitalism, family, religion, life, liberty, private property rights, equal justice, and secure borders. The Stalin like communist left has declared and has waged war on every major foundational block America has rested on for nearly 250 years. The true ironic lefts downfall is without the rugged American individual and without true capitalism for the Stalinist left to feed on, they cannot survive. The left rests out on a limb and continues to chop at it nearer to the trunk of the tree. They attack America from a place of structural weakness. If these radical leftists are able to destroy enough of Americas foundation, and we are not able to stop them, they will become extinct by their own hands. They cannot exist without us.
The leech, that horrible ugly creature. They attach themselves to a passer by and then feed on the hosts blood. Their whole purpose in life is to take more and more so they can produce more and more of their own. The leech teaches us that sin takes all it can from human life and gives absolutely nothing in return. Happy Good Friday to all of you. J.Goodrich