Seriously, this is how I found out about a former Hamas leader calling for a “Day of Jihad” on Friday the 13th.

At first, I wasn’t sure if it was fake news… So, I googled Day of Jihad on Googlenet news - this is what I got.

Nothing - main stream media (MSM) and the Googlenet is not reporting on it. “A Day of Jihad” is evidently not a worthwhile news story.

OK then.

But is the statement real?

This is the problem with censorship and selective news reporting. Where does it end?

So, I googled “Hamas, Jihad” on the Google News. That search pulled some local news stories about local and state police forces getting ready.

Again, nothing from MSM.

With the exception of Newsweek, which did actually report on this story. Newsweek choose to run a hit piece on “Maga” in the context of the Hamas statement. Wait, what? They then asserted that the “day of Jihad”, actually just meant a day of protests…

I’m with Rocky Raccoon -

Today, Jill and I celebrated this glorious Friday with french toast for breakfast.

Ray Stevens - "Since Bubba Changed His Name To Charlene"

”Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. To support our work, please subscribe.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription