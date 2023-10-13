Friday Funnies - Friday the 13th.
Newsweek proclaims a "A Day of Protests" rather than a "Day of Jihad"
Seriously, this is how I found out about a former Hamas leader calling for a “Day of Jihad” on Friday the 13th.
At first, I wasn’t sure if it was fake news… So, I googled Day of Jihad on Googlenet news - this is what I got.
Nothing - main stream media (MSM) and the Googlenet is not reporting on it. “A Day of Jihad” is evidently not a worthwhile news story.
OK then.
But is the statement real?
This is the problem with censorship and selective news reporting. Where does it end?
So, I googled “Hamas, Jihad” on the Google News. That search pulled some local news stories about local and state police forces getting ready.
Again, nothing from MSM.
With the exception of Newsweek, which did actually report on this story. Newsweek choose to run a hit piece on “Maga” in the context of the Hamas statement. Wait, what? They then asserted that the “day of Jihad”, actually just meant a day of protests…
I’m with Rocky Raccoon -
Today, Jill and I celebrated this glorious Friday with french toast for breakfast.
Ray Stevens - "Since Bubba Changed His Name To Charlene"
As we watch these overgrown adolescents chant for a second holocaust there should be a realization that this is the end result of the Marxist democrats long march. Lucifer along with the leaders who promised fundamental change should sit back, take a deep breath and admire the fruits of their labor. These types of people, their new indoctrinated fellow travelers and all of their policies are the exact reason we have a second amendment. I suggest to everyone exercise your god given right to keep and bear arms. There are thousands of Israeli’s today who wish they hadn’t gone along with their governments gun bans and restrictions. Maybe instead of the fbi’s chasing of parents trying to protect their children from predators, they should have been investigating the Marxist democrat takeover of our colleges, just a thought. J.Goodrich
Sadly, not much to laugh at today. The world has gone mad, completely mad. The Dr's Malone captured it well.