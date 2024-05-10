What the heck is Eurovision?

Hundreds of millions of Europeans tune in each year to watch the Eurovision Song Contest. This over-the-top annual event culminates in a frenetic musical extravaganza so completely bizarre that it leaves the rest of the world scratching its head. The contestants are usually outrageous, political, or have completely baffling productions.

But the cra-cra has turned venomously ugly. Katie Hopkins explains it best:

As to Bucks Fizz (gag)… - If so inclined, that reference you will have to figure out for yourself. Personally, I had to google it.

The above meme triggered memories of the excellent TV show - “A Gentleman in Moscow”, starring Ewan McGregor - which I highly recommend. The program can be found on Amazon and Paramount+.

Join me for a live FALLOUT show this Friday at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on EpochTV,

Post your questions for us in the live chat.

Link for the live Q&A show

“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription to support our work.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend