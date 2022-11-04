"I always drew a lot of inspiration from politics, from one or another kind of national struggle. You live in the world even though you only vote once in a while. It determines the extensions of your personality.
I lived through the McCarthy time, when one saw personalities shifting and changing before one’s eyes, as a direct, obvious result of a political situation. And had it gone on, we would have gotten a whole new American personality—which in part we have […] Such a pall of fright was laid upon us that it truly deflected the American mind. It’s part of a paranoia which we haven’t escaped yet."--Arthur Miller/The Paris Review/1966
I chuckled rather loudly at the earthquake, tornado, nuclear bomb meme. Growing up in CA we definitely participated in those drills. I questioned at a young age how in the world they could really help. Crazy
Lol!! Greta looks just like Hillary.