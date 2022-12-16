The Substack today has fewer comics, and is more about life on the road with our friends this week. Please forgive and understand. I have had to focus on the community here in Austria these last couple of days.

This week Jill and I are in Wien (Vienna), Austria for a number of events, culminating in the reading of a proclamation, a concert and screening of a Plandemic III teaser later tonight.

At breakfast this morning, the hotel table overflowed with brilliant people from all over the globe. Passions were high as we wrote a proclamation to the citizens of the world (to be read and sung later in the day). Then we moved to our apartment where controlled chaos reigned as the creative process took over the group and we recorded videos and song. No money, no recording rights - this effort is all freely given by everyone involved. This is about freedom, and we all feel the connection, the pressure to stop the globalized oppression and the worldwide yearning for individual sovereignty, as the sacred ground of freedom slips from under our feet. We do not want to be ruled by globalized corporatists and elitists. The United Nations has been co-opted by the politics of the World Economic Forum and the New World Order. Although this has to change, I think we all feel so privileged to be a part of this resistance and freedom movement! I am grateful to serve with so many amazing people.

The recording session this morning also included an impromtu recording session with Brad (Five Times August).

So indulge me for sharing a few photos from this morning’s video shoot.

We did one take of the proclamation- and it was perfect!

The censorship has been hot and heavy in Austria over the past three years, and by all accounts it is only getting worse. Unfortunately, this is also true for many other nations, and seems to be led by an anonymous coordinated globalized effort. This is why we must speak the truth of the universal right to speak freely, the freedom of the press and the right of assembly in all of our public spaces, including the internet.

Yesterday, one of our events was “cancelled” by a mayor of an Austrian town without warning or notice. This fall, at least two medical freedom events in the USA, had to be re-booked because event venues cancelled at the last minute - when they found out that it was a medical freedom meeting.

Last week, Jill had bought tickets for us through the “Vienna Classic” website to see the Spanish Riding School tomorrow. Today, we were emailed that our money was refunded and we were told that tickets were no longer available… coincidence?

Just because you are paranoid, does not mean they are not out to get you.

Last night we had a great reception and a practice session for some of the musicians for tonight’s concert. We are all part of an underground movement not just for medical freedom, but for freedom and individual sovereignty.

Think about waking up your friends by having a house concert, screen one of the great documentaries about what has happened, or just have a reception or workshop to share locally with like minds. The downstream benefits will impact so many.

In a chorus, many people sing different voices. We need all of our voices in this movement. Because the voices of the late twentieth century have been bought to their knees by the government and by big pharma. Money has broken them to the yoke of propaganda. Too many are afraid to speak out. Others of these great musicians are now lost to the woes of old age - too scared of dying to let the young live free without fear of medical mandates. How far the great rock and roll musicians of our youth have fallen.

Time to find new heroes! Luckily, we have many talented musicians and artists in our freedom movement -

This is why Brad (Five Times August) is one of mine! On Apple and Amazon

I truly believe the Five Times August is one of the most important artists of the day.

Five Times August debuting his new song at a practice session in Vienna, Austria - Dec 2022 at the Global COVID Summit - Resilience ( on Rumble )

