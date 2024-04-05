"Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech."
―Silence Dogood, likely pseudonym of Benjamin Franklin.
“Seldom do people think things through foolishly. More often, they do not bother to think things through at all, so that even highly intelligent individuals can reach untenable conclusions because their brainpower means little if it is not deployed and applied.”
– Thomas Sowell
Hot Rod Lincoln. One of my all time favorites. Driving a souped up Chevy up The Grapevine at 1am listening to the Wolfman.
The quote from Thomas Sowell hit home. as well as the Chad Prather idea. So true! When Matias writes of the number of serious incidents involving free speech, we are continuing to head down a dangerous and familiar road to perdition. None of this is a laughing matter, and yet we must stay in balance and focused. The eclipse is nothing compared to what can really happen to the Earth and our lives if this trajectory of incompetence and darkness continues. Remember how easy it is to become that which one rails against, if not astute and choosing Love over hate!