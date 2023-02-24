Don’t forget that Dr. Birx and Mathew Pottinger in the Trump White House were the primary pushers of social distancing, lock-downs, the stopping of social gatherings, school closings and masking in early to mid 2020. They did this without ANY data of substance. They did this based on what they saw as successes in China. They never questioned that the CCP was feeding them (and us) propaganda - not hard data. That they didn’t question - is more than a little suspect. Then they made stuff up - like six feet for social distancing. Most of us figured out within a few months that this was all based on vaporware data, but HHS - the CDC, FDA, NIH/NIAID… whelp, they never did.

Substituting “hope” for science in regards to public health policy is no way to run a country, let alone a nation.

Let’s just “try it” is not an answer to a public health crisis.

