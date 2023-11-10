More fearporn by the WEF to fool the young, the foolish and gullible.
The WEF's implication here is that climate change is going to make earth just like Venus (that is, uninhabitable).
You just can't make this stuff up.
“Never forget, it was the SUVs and greedy Americans that made Venus uninhabitable”.
Having discovered another case where I am on the “list” for being “right wing” doesn’t make me a happy camper.
This is a reader supported publication, please consider subscribing.
Lots of great ones today as usual. Don't worry about the right wing lists. I've been saying for a couple of years that when they haul me off to the gulag, I want their list of charges to be really long. For example: Christian, pro-life advocate, religious freedom advocate, medical freedom advocate, constitutionalist, free speech advocate, 2A supporter... You get the picture.
Ronna McDaniel's role is to essentially run the RNC like the Washington Generals playing against the Globetrotters.