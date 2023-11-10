More fearporn by the WEF to fool the young, the foolish and gullible.

The WEF's implication here is that climate change is going to make earth just like Venus (that is, uninhabitable).

You just can't make this stuff up.

“Never forget, it was the SUVs and greedy Americans that made Venus uninhabitable”.

Having discovered another case where I am on the “list” for being “right wing” doesn’t make me a happy camper.

