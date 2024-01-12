OK- so this cartoon clearly is not entirely factual - but still, it is damn funny! Cause early on, this thought most definitely crossed my mind.
The “benefits” of corporate medicine.
“So I was in the McDonald’s drive-through this morning and the lady behind me continuously hooted at me and flipped me off because I was taking to long to order. I took a moment to reflect, and then I asked the cashier to pay for her food using my credit card.
I continued to the next window and she leaned out of her window looking all crazy at me because the teller told her I had paid for her food. She then looked very embarrassed and avoided my through-the-rear-view-mirror eye contact.
When I got to the last window to get my food, I showed the assistant both my receipts and took her food too!”
(As main stream media does it’s very best not to report on this story…)
Recorded in 1965
“If I were the Devil” by Paul Harvey
”Who is Robert Malone is a reader supported publication. Please consider a subscription to support our work.
Next week, the really cold weather hits us in Virginia. With daytime highs in the low teens. We usually don’t this kind of cold very often - so wrapping my head around preparations.
This weekend will be spent fitting blankets on horses. As Lusitanos are hot-blooded, baroque horses, most don’t grow a thick winter coat. Putting blankets on horses can be a little tricky, as we don’t do it very often. It is a two person job - one to hold the lead rope and talk softly, while the other does the blanketing. We might consider also putting a stock tank heater in some of the water tanks. That has pros and cons - the youngsters like to toss them out and that can lead to its own set of issues.
A cold spell can be very dangerous for livestock. Particularly horses, who have a tendency to “colic” from not drinking enough water.
Then we need to make sure our water tanks and back-up tanks are filled, hoses are kept stored without any water and I need to finish insulating our well pressure tank (recently re-built).
Finally, a bit of horse eye-candy from the farm this week.
This video is of our homebred two-year stallions playing in the field a couple of days ago.
Thank God that Trump guy didn’t get in!! You can only imagine him jailing people based on political views, using the justice department to go after his enemies, censoring disagreeable views, watch Putin invade his neighbors, get us involved in more forever wars, light the Middle East on fire, stir up racial division, taking bribes by renting hotel rooms to foreigners, treat illegals better than US citizens, spit in the face of veterans, sexualize children, and God knows put us on the brink of nuclear war. Yah thank God we didn’t elect Trump!! J.Goodrich
I love the horseplay video. Makes me smile. Thank you