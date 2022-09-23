Dilbert gets cancelled (censored) for not being “woke” enough.

OK, that is not completely true. Dilbert has been removed from 77 newspapers across the country and some say this is because Dilbert was making fun of the woke. Some even say that the cartoon below “proves” that Dilbert is racist!

The comic strip was booted from a 77 different newspapers and publications owned by Lee Enterprises

Cartoonist Scott Adams said that some newspapers voiced concerns after receiving complaints about his comic content

Whatever. Seems like a good time to spend a little coin and buy a few Dilbert cartoons today!

The FUNNY thing is that these more recent Scott Adams Cartoons (Scott being the creator of Dilbert) that are all about ESG and the woke business culture that has taken over the corporate world are some of the funnier Dilbert ’s that I have seen in a while.

Gender Studies Grad Demands Blue-Collar Worker Pay Off Her Loans ( on Rumble )

Cheers to the truth tellers for standing up and doing what is right - that is how our great nation will be saved.

Give a gift subscription

Share