Those of us with house plants and cats - yeh, we all know this kitty.
…your scientists were so preoccupied
We need change…
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Small suggestion: When you share a video between two people who are both on Rumble, please share that version. Why support the censorious Google enemy if we don't have to?
I think considering this a "lab leak" is quite possibly a diversion from reality....Spartacus looks at it a bit differently, to put it mildly. Once you look at the totality of Covid "activities," "accident" becomes a rather absurd concept, imho.
https://iceni.substack.com/p/spartacast-08?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#details