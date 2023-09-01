To join our community and support our work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

“Modern Life”

I tend to think of the early 1930s as a period of intense poverty in the USA due to “the depression” - but the images in the video above speak of the flip side. Just like any downturn so far in American history, there was a large portion of the middle class, a working class and an upper-middle class that was not affected. That people still had the same basic hopes and dreams.

These mesmerizing images remind me that life almost 100 years ago wasn’t that much different than today. That the beauty of everyday America has not ceased to exist. That the heart of this great country is worth preserving.

The being a patriot is important. Collectively, “we” are the standard-bearers for the future.

