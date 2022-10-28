The committee began its investigation by issuing subpoenas to Senators Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, and other lawmakers who, according to CNN and MSNBC, were pro-lockdown from the start.
At publishing time, the committee announced the results of their thorough investigation: It was Ron DeSantis all along.
Find the full coverage of the committee findings here at the Babylon Bee.
BREAKING: PayPal Has Reinstated its Policy to Fine Users $2,500 Directly from their Accounts if they Spread “Misinformation”
As META Plunges To Double-Digits, Wall Street Gives Up On Facebook
Studies Examine Risk of Hearing Loss After COVID-19 Vaccination
After today… eight more Fridays.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Robert and Jill - hope you are getting some much needed rest. Robert - hope the gout symptoms are easing (I’ve watched my husband suffer with this as well - feel awful for him).
Still feeling inspiration from the CHD conference in Knoxville. I pray you both are too. Thanks for the funnies (they start my day off with a smile) and God bless 😘❤️🙏
Grim humor - probably the best we can hope for these days. Thanks.