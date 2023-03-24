Hannah Arendt

German-American philosopher and political theorist

Hannah Arendt (/ˈɛərənt, ˈɑːr-/, US also /əˈrɛnt/, German: [ˈaːʁənt]; 14 October 1906 – 4 December 1975) was a German-born American historian and political philosopher. She is widely considered to be one of the most influential political theorists of the 20th century.