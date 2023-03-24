Friday Funnies: Move on, Nothing to see here
The Banality of Evil starts with a failure to think: Hannah Arendt
German-American philosopher and political theorist
Hannah Arendt (/ˈɛərənt, ˈɑːr-/, US also /əˈrɛnt/, German: [ˈaːʁənt]; 14 October 1906 – 4 December 1975) was a German-born American historian and political philosopher. She is widely considered to be one of the most influential political theorists of the 20th century.
Just finished reading Hannah Arendt’s “Crises of the Republic”, a collection of essays and one long interview transcript written/compiled in the early 1970s. It is simply terrific and is more relevant today that it was then. She was a brilliant, no nonsense political philosopher, a tremendous scholar and historian. She fled Nazi Germany in 1933 and spent much of the rest of her life writing and lecturing on the dangers of totalitarianism and its’ historical antecedents. The first essay in the book is titled ‘Lying in Politics’. That should be enough to recommend it.
Key to success…be a good human. Who’d thunk it. Happy Friday Doc M and Doc J.