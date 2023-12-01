You can’t make this stuff up.

Some of the News-story headlines that didn’t make the Googleweb were pretty hilarious:

National Christmas Tree topples to the ground at White House: 'Perfectly summing up Joe Biden's presidency' (Fox News)

‘Fitting’: White House Christmas Comes Crashing Down (Catholic News)

White House Christmas tree falling called a 'metaphor' for Biden: 'It makes sense' (Fox News)

Bidenomics and America’s 2024 Christmas tree

Never Forget and remember - that they can do it again for whatever public health emergency they desire.

On the home front, Jill spent her “free time” this week working with young horses. Such work is always full of ups and downs, successes and setbacks. Patience and consistency win in the end, but when working with large animals - stuff happens.

She climbed on the back of our three year old stallion (shown below). Quartz is a big boy - and although very willing, can be a handful. Riding him went well, but he and the other young horse that she is working with have many, many miles to go before being well trained.

This week, we also have an excellent dressage trainer who has agreed to come to our farm a few times a week to work with The young boys -Quartz and Quetzal as well as Jade. This is very good news for us - as we are remote, so it is hard to get people who are willing to drive this far and who have the unique skills to train a dressage horse. But Quartz (below) has the potential to be a super star in the dressage world. So, we are very thankful.

We all took time over the past two weeks - to gentle the coming yearlings, lots of walking, brushing and just hanging around them. A couple of them are about to go to their new homes and we want to make sure that they have a great start to their new lives.

Other farm news: We have a hawk on the property, who has developed a new skill set. That is, killing and eating guinea fowl. We have lost three in the last three weeks. Yesterday, we lost our old guinea girl. Feathers everywhere. Trauma for everyone - that is, the other guineas and us humans, who knew her since she was a chick. Sigh.

Guineas are the clowns of the farm. Seeing them get eaten by the local wildlife breaks my heart and is a royal pain. Guineas also eat ticks, flies, mosquitos, Japoneese beetles and just about every other insect pest known to man and equine. They are the backbone of our insect eradication program here on the farm.

This year, we managed to collect, incubate and hatch out 10 chicks. Out of that, we now have six left and three oldsters. The foxes may hibernate during the winter - but the hawk, she is a problem.

We try very hard to be “self-sustaining,” with the idea that if there ever truly was a huge power grid outage or things went to “hell in a hand-basket” nationally, we could survive and thrive.

To this end, we have a project on our farm that we have been working on for a while. Soon to be made public - so stay tuned for that.

Other news:

This week, we are off to London, to speak in Parliament with MP Andrew Bridgen, David Martin, Dr. Ryan Cole, Steve Kirsch, Prof. Angus Dalgleish and Dr. Pierre Kory. All MPs and Lords have been invited and @ABridgen is hosting it.

Then Jill and I are off to Oslo, Norway for a sold out book reception, as the Lies My Gov’t Told Me is now being printed in Norwegian. The book is also available in French, Belgian and German. Soon, it will be licensed in other languages as well. So, that is kind of exciting.

