Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“The Regret of Non Compliant People” (On Rumble)
“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson
Here’s to all the lions who recognized the propaganda, who resisted coercion, who refused collusion, and who became ungovernable ✊
This one’s for you:
• “You Cannot Break Us” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/you-cannot-break-us)
👏👏👏 Without question, the Secret Service knows exactly who forgot their cocaine and they knew by simply reviewing the video an hour after finding‼️