Chinese donors funneled millions into university running Penn Biden Center during Biden presidency: The university took $14 million from unnamed contributors in China and Hong since 2021…. The University also receives royalty payments for sale of all mRNA-based medicines and vaccines that incorporate pseudouridine.
OK- the video today is not political or earth shaking. But… dare I say it… it is just kind of silly and fun, in a very British sort of way.
Have a good week-end folks!
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On the topic of wokeness, I just had a mitral valve replaced. I now identify as part pig and my pronouns are she and oink. Please address me appropriately 🤩
Brilliant, as always, Dr. M! On an unrelated note, may we request an update (and photos:)) of Thor?