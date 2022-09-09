New Rule: Fat Acceptance | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

I am throwing a second video into this Fridays’ substack edition. This one isn’t funny, but it is very good. In particular, it covers this amazing article from Jacobin, which is a far left publication representing a NYC/bicoastal “laptop class” state of mind. Suffice to say, both the narrative and the HHS/administrative state is “holed below the waterline” and starting to take on a lot of water. And then there is NPR. Why don’t we just merge the Washington Post and NPR and rename the result “Pravda”?