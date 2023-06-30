Share this postFriday Funnies: Promo code - "BigGuy"rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday Funnies: Promo code - "BigGuy"Life on planet earth.Robert W Malone MD, MSJun 30, 2023648Share this postFriday Funnies: Promo code - "BigGuy"rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther73ShareAlien Confused As Earth Leaders Try To Explain All The Human Genders (on Rumble)Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareGive a gift subscription648Share this postFriday Funnies: Promo code - "BigGuy"rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther73SharePreviousNext
Speaking of Pride Month, notice how sexual perverts get an entire month to celebrate? Patriots? The last I checked, it was July 4th. I suggest that patriots have parades every day for the entire month of July.. Every year. Just sayin'...
For the past two days I’ve read and listened about Obama’s meeting with Joe trying to get him to step down or strongly push a reparations program and the SC decision to end racist affirmative action in college admissions practices. So as I always do here’s my comment. The very ironic view I take from the past two days is that one group of people involuntarily were horrendously bought and sold by one political party that started a civil war over their insistence to continue this evil. Now the same political party wants to buy that same group of people with reparations which very well could start a civil war again . Why do sane people continue to support a political party that insists on dividing people into groups based on race, sexual orientation, and financial status? They decide which group to extort money from, give an education to, or just hand out privilege to, based on their idea of which group should be picked as a beneficiary of their racism. It seems to me that these marxists are pushing the exact opposite of what America was supposed to stand for. It seems all thoughts and policies from the democrat party are based on skin color with the ultimate goal to divide and destroy America. Maybe it’s just me. J.Goodrich