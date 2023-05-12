A couple of night ago, I had the pleasure of having dinner with James O’Keefe in Laguna Beach, CA. We had a chance to catch up, discus strategy, talk about what happened with Project Veritas, politics and human nature as well as his plans for the future.

“What really happened at Project Veritas” (On Rumble).

