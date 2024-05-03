Last week’s episode of FALL OUT included a segment from Dr. Brooke Miller’s cattle ranch.
“New EPA Rule Will Bankrupt Small Cattle Ranchers & Meat Processors”
Many of us will have heard the phrase “You will own nothing and be happy.” And just last month, the EPA implemented a rule seemingly in service of this agenda that will, even by the EPA’s own admission, put many small- and medium-sized meat processing facilities and cattle producers out of business.
Only those that can afford to reduce their processing of animal products will be able to bypass these new EPA regulations.
This example of bureaucratic overreach is in service of a larger goal of controlling the land—ostensibly to stop climate change.
Will it succeed?
This episode of FALLOUT, we have a special guest: Physician and local rancher Dr. Brooke Miller will tell us about where he thinks all of this is heading.
I called my family-owned butcher shop (they own their cattle) back when you mentioned the new EPA rules to find out if they would be able to stay in business, fortunately they will. North of you, we’re dealing with the ‘New Era’ power tower threat… the current proposed line goes through small family farms and National Historic Preservation Land, which I am firmly against since there are less harmful extant routes. Oddly, the groups against it used buzz words or phrases like ‘stake-holders’ and 'climate goals'… so my little red flags are up.
As to this whole s***-show, at the universities… it feels like agitprop. (I won’t go into my many thoughts as to why, except it is one more in a series of many *events*.) However, this anti-free speech law they are peddling in Congress is sickening. People have opinions and they have protected political speech, the government has NO business trying to curtail it. Fortunately, the Supreme Court would smash it…but perhaps not before they get to use it to shut people down. I don’t like Farakhan’s message, but he has the right to speak.
All so appropriate! Thank you! Just back from fighting to vote. They gave me a Democrat card. Took a half hour and approaching uncivil to get the right one. Anyway, mission accomplished! Have a terrific weekend. Looking forward to Fallout tonight!
