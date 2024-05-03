Last week’s episode of FALL OUT included a segment from Dr. Brooke Miller’s cattle ranch.

Enjoy!

Many of us will have heard the phrase “You will own nothing and be happy.” And just last month, the EPA implemented a rule seemingly in service of this agenda that will, even by the EPA’s own admission, put many small- and medium-sized meat processing facilities and cattle producers out of business.

Only those that can afford to reduce their processing of animal products will be able to bypass these new EPA regulations.

This example of bureaucratic overreach is in service of a larger goal of controlling the land—ostensibly to stop climate change.

Will it succeed?

This episode of FALLOUT, we have a special guest: Physician and local rancher Dr. Brooke Miller will tell us about where he thinks all of this is heading.