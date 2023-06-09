(On Rumble)

“Scouting pride” means something different nowadays.

Scouting Pride in June!

Remember when “sex education” in school was about the birds and the bees?

(and parents don’t need the “scouts,” to teach gay pride or sex education). In fact, maybe the Boy Scouts needs to mind their own business settling the largest sex abuse (pedophilia) case in history. You know, the one involving over 82,000 boys who were abused as children during scouting activities.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription