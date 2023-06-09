“Scouting pride” means something different nowadays.
Remember when “sex education” in school was about the birds and the bees?
(and parents don’t need the “scouts,” to teach gay pride or sex education). In fact, maybe the Boy Scouts needs to mind their own business settling the largest sex abuse (pedophilia) case in history. You know, the one involving over 82,000 boys who were abused as children during scouting activities.
There is a reason for all of this being so rampant. Part of it is psychological manipulation, part indoctrination...the other part? Pure demonic.
I was an Eagle Scout back when it was still the Boy Scouts whose Scout Oath, Law, Motto (“be prepared”), and Slogan (“do a good turn daily”) espoused traditional family values rarely discussed today with notable exceptions such as Jordan Peterson. For us, it was all about backpacking into the Arizona/ Colorado/ Utah wilderness (not Pride, sex, or pedos).