This is so on target. Is there now one set of rules of one class of people and a different set of rules for others.
This is not the American way. We profess to treat everyone equally.
If one class of people is allowed to plagarize on dissertations and peer reviewed publications, it implies that they are unable to do the work without cheating. That they are unequal for the position based on their own qualifications.
Just think about the implications of that...
Harvard president Claudine Gay was caught in 40 instances of plagiarism. Now it has come out she herself had expelled 27 students for plagiarism. I would expect a class action law suit against Harvard by the students she expelled for the very thing she did. If it’s ok for Claudine is it not ok for all? DEI to me “Division, Exclusion and Intolerance!!!!”
