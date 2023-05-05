Today’s videos are not comedies, but after four days in Brussels and experiencing the European Parliament in person - my mood is heavy. I worry for the world.
Orwell's final warning - Picture of the future (On Rumble)
‘Net Zero is taking the world’s population backwards’ (On Rumble)
This week, I have been at the EU Parliament and it is not joke that “Net Zero” messaging dominates at the EU Parliament -
“It is a suicide note to the world” - Neil Oliver
This video seems apropos, given Orwell’s final message (above) to the world.
(BTW: I am looking forward to being on Neil Oliver’s show tomorrow with my friend Dr. Kat Lindley -Saturday, May 6th).
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
OK - I can’t end this Friday’s funnies on such a serious note. So, a few more memes for your enjoyment.
“The Pendulum Wave”...
It seems like magic, but it is pure physics!
Osprey -
Great Orwell clip. I always felt if Orwell didn’t live in a free country he never would have had the freedom of thought to be such a genius. As far as England (Europe and America) goes, without people with a brain in their head willing to stand up and push back against the insane, we all will be lost. I’m sure our corrupt executive branch will have no problem stealing and selling off Americas energy, right from under our feet, to countries that realize energy is the life blood of a growing society. The brainwashed young will destroy the future. How can we fight an invasion of ourselves without equal amounts of people willing to stand up and fight back. Obviously our personal worlds haven’t gotten bad enough yet, however they will. J.Goodrich
And the swearing in of Charles as the new King of England will insure that his WEF wrecking crew have laid the New World Order foundation as planned. (recall his exit plan for Lady Diana)
Oh.....there is a plan all righty....a big fat de-pop burger and little pink houses for you and me.