Today’s videos are not comedies, but after four days in Brussels and experiencing the European Parliament in person - my mood is heavy. I worry for the world.

Orwell's final warning - Picture of the future ( On Rumble )

‘Net Zero is taking the world’s population backwards’ ( On Rumble )

This week, I have been at the EU Parliament and it is not joke that “Net Zero” messaging dominates at the EU Parliament -



“It is a suicide note to the world” - Neil Oliver

This video seems apropos, given Orwell’s final message (above) to the world.

(BTW: I am looking forward to being on Neil Oliver’s show tomorrow with my friend Dr. Kat Lindley -Saturday, May 6th).

OK - I can’t end this Friday’s funnies on such a serious note. So, a few more memes for your enjoyment.

“The Pendulum Wave”...

It seems like magic, but it is pure physics!

Osprey -