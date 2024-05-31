Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge, and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump.
That this case—involving alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago—was even brought is a testament to the political debasement of the justice system in places like New York City. This is especially true considering this same district attorney routinely excuses criminal conduct in a way that has endangered law-abiding citizens in his jurisdiction.
It is often said that no one is above the law, but it is also true that no one is below the law. If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict.
In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court.
If you think groceries are expensive, try eating out!
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ah - A simpler time.
I can’t tell all of you how sad I am thinking of all the sacrifice Americans have suffered to keep us free. I’m not sure if I’ll ever understand the psychology of democrats. I’m amazed seeing people celebrating the railroading of Donald Trump by Joe Biden and the democrats. For me if Trump had prosecuted and convicted Hillary Clinton, even though she should have been, I would have truly felt sad. Joe Biden, the democrats and the people celebrating what happened yesterday are and have destroyed America. Here are a few similar historic instances of political persecution.
# In 1933 Hitlers political opponents were the first victims of the Nazi party. In fact the first concentration camps in Germany rose for them before they started putting Jewish people away, (think of the Covid lockdowns and the governments desire to encamp unvaccinated people). Oh, that could never happen here right?
# In 1936 Stalin’s paranoia of a plot to kill him began the persecution of Communist party members in order to terrorize them into absolute submission. Many “defendants” in the Soviet show trials were forced to confess to treachery against the Soviet Union by threatening their families. At the time there were prominent Americans that could be found (democrats) defending the prosecutions and executions.
# In 1966 Mao launched a revolution in China saying bourgeois elements had infiltrated the government trying to restore capitalism. Mostly young people formed the Red Guard and were compelled by Mao to bombard the headquarters, “to rebel is justified”. The cultural revolution included the massacre of Guangxi, and massacres in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Guangdong, Yunnan and Hunan. Deaths were typically estimated at 1 to 2 million. The Red Guard (young illegal immigrants?) sought to eliminate the four olds, old ideas, old cultures, old customs, and old habits. Tens of millions were persecuted, including senior officials: most notably president Lou Shaoqi, as well as Deng Xiaoping, Peng Dehuai and He Long. Millions were persecuted for being opposition members. Mao died in 1976.
# In 1978 Deng Xiaoping became the new paramount leader of China and gradually dismantled the ideology of the cultural revolution.
# There have been revolutions throughout the worlds history always taking down ex leaders and always end in the deaths of tens of thousands if not millions, but it couldn’t happen here. My prediction is Trump, if he isn’t assassinated, will win again, a third time, but the democrats will steal it again. They cannot allow him in for he is much wiser than his first term, and what happens after that will depend on us. J.Goodrich
"The press is the enemy
The press is the enemy
The press is the enemy
The estiblishment is the enemy
The professors are the enemy
Write that on a blackboard 100 times and never forget it"
—Richard Nixon 1972