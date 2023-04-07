Alternative Math
I find this 2017 video fascinating because the framing at the end of the story; that it conservatives who are the “bad” guys in not supporting basic educational concepts.
Which of course, is anything but the case. “Common Core math” is most definitely not a product of conservatives. In fact, some of the earliest and most vocal critics against common core math have been conservatives.
So, then I am left wondering - why was this video script written this way? Taking into account that this video was produced in 2016, was this an an attempt to make the point of the film “apolitical?” Or was it more nefarious than that?
Love the Gavin Newsom meme. I’m intrigued by Newsom. His resume makes him a perfect democratic presidential candidate. He’s driven billions of dollars in tax based business out of California, he shut all public schools down putting the middle and poor class kids years behind while his kids didn’t miss a day at private schools, he refused to clean up the forest, producing massive wild fires, he crushed energy so residents have constant brown and black outs, he forced masks on Californians while he hob knobbed with his hi class friends in hi priced restaurants with no mask, the once most beautiful cities in America are now overrun by homeless and drugs, even the democrats are leaving. So the meme is perfect he’s run the state right off the cliff, I’d say he’s a shoe in.... Quick question slightly altered from the 80’s. Is America better off 2 years and 3 months into this administration than it was 4 years ago. On Good Friday please add a prayer for our country!! J.Goodrich
SO many right-on comics! Thank you. I’ll be sharing this post.
🔎 I had to look up what the second chemist was having. A subtle chemistry reference!
🫧 If you missed it, H2O2 is hydrogen peroxide. Not so good to drink, but it’s great diluted for brushing one’s teeth. 🦷🪥