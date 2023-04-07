I find this 2017 video fascinating because the framing at the end of the story; that it conservatives who are the “bad” guys in not supporting basic educational concepts.

Which of course, is anything but the case. “Common Core math” is most definitely not a product of conservatives. In fact, some of the earliest and most vocal critics against common core math have been conservatives.



So, then I am left wondering - why was this video script written this way? Taking into account that this video was produced in 2016, was this an an attempt to make the point of the film “apolitical?” Or was it more nefarious than that?



