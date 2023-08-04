The things one finds on facebook…
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I love Branco - but this time he didn’t see the elephant in the room…
How Things Are Going At Meta’s Threads (on Rumble)
(JP hit it out of the park with this one.)
Your quote at the end gave me chills. The gaslighting narcissist that passes for a prime minister in Canadá is already starting to say that.
Robert and Jill. Thank you for the laughs this morning.
Much needed as we watch the Republic of the United States begin its decent into communism. (but I guess we could say it began a very long time ago) 😢😢😢