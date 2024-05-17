Fauci: ”But honestly, I had no idea it was happening and had nothing to do with it”…

“Scouting America”

The Boy Scouts of America is no longer.

Instead, the organization has adopted the“inclusive” name change: “Scouting America”. The reason given is that this allows gay kids, transgender youth, LGBTQ+ leaders, and girls to join.

Pew Research Center estimates that 25 to 30 percent of children under age 18 in the U.S. live in a single-parent household. In nearly 80% of these homes, the mothers are the custodial parents. Boys sometimes need male mentorship in a gender-exclusive environment, this is particularly important for boys growing up in a single female-parent household. Many of these boys may not have many experiences with a male role model. About 20-25% of all boys in the United States reside in a single female-parent household.

Sex-based differences are real. Boys and girls play and learn differently and sometimes need different lessons. This is truth. No amount of wishful thinking will change our basic biology. Bringing up boys to be well-grounded, responsible young men is difficult work; let’s not make it even harder.

"It's just really tragic that an organization that has had such a storied past in terms of the way that it has helped boys become men has just decided that isn't the place that they want to operate anymore"… Our main thing we want to do is build better men in a culture that's discounting men at an alarming pace” Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life, USA - A Christian-based, alternative organization to the Boy Scouts.

